NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A house fire in Nashville's Buena Vista neighborhood displaced nine adults and one child early Wednesday morning, according to Nashville Fire.
Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 2100 block of 14th Avenue North before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Here’s a closer look at the home. A woman who lives there tells me everyone got out safe. The District Fire Chief says there’s nine people total who live in both connected homes and everyone is safe. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/mygPnEVmG6— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) April 28, 2021
Officials tell News4 firefighters battled heavy flames and smoke in the upstairs apartment. They say the nine people who live in the duplex were able to get out safely.
A woman who lives in the home said she believes her son who has Autism may have accidentally started the fire after he got his hands on a lighter and lit a blanket on fire.
She tells News4 her son had two seizures this morning and doesn't know if that affected the situation.
The mom says she was able to get everyone out safely on her side of the duplex and woke her neighbors to get them out as well.
Fire officials say they don't believe the home is a total loss, though it did sustain damage.
The Red Cross is assisting the 10 displaced residents this morning.
