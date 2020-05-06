MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of someone who shot a Mufreesboro woman while she was driving on Veterans Parkway on April 23.
The Sheriff's Office says the woman is 42-years-old and is a business owner. She has been in the trauma unit since the shooting and her identity has not been released.
The woman was shot on Thursday, April 23 at around 11:15 a.m. while driving her black Tesla on Veterans Parkway between State Route 96 West (Franklin Road) and the Kings Ridge subdivision.
Detectives are trying to find witnesses who may have been driving on the highway at the time of the shooting.
Anyone who may have noticed the black Tesla that morning or has information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Jamin Humphress at 615-904-3054 and leave a message if he is unavailable.
Investigators are also consulting with Tesla as part of the investigation.
