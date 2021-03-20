NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Happening today, 10,000 people will get their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination during Nashville's first mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium.

Volunteers spent the day Friday getting the Nissan Stadium parking lot ready.

Metro Health officials tell us 200 cars will drive through the lots every 15 minutes and 700 volunteers will be directing traffic and administering the shots.

Local musicians will be performing at the event, along with the Tennessee Titans Cheerleaders, T-Rac, Gnash, Booster the Rooster, and Tempo the Coyote.

If you're heading there, you'll have to enter on Woodland Street on the north side of the stadium. Once you wind through the parking lots, you'll leave on Interstate Drive and be routed towards Shelby Avenue.

Some road closures were put into effect this morning to help the flow of traffic in the area of the mass vaccination site.

South 2nd Street between Woodland Street and Victory Lane

Russell Street between South 1st Street and Interstate Drive

No northbound traffic allowed on Interstate Drive from Shelby Avenue

If you have an appointment today, you're asked to show up on time and carpool if possible.

Metro Police officers will also be at the event helping with traffic and directing people out of the area if they don't have an appointment.