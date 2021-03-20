NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Saturday, 10,000 people received their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination during Nashville's first mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium.

By 8 p.m., Metro Health officials had given out all doses at Nissan Stadium. The mass vaccination was supposed to be completed by 7 p.m. However, the health officials and volunteers stayed a little longer. Instead of the standby list, Metro Health officials left it open for the last 100 doses.

Thank you all for mobilizing so quickly. All of the doses have now been used. Go to https://t.co/W395Tol6MA to schedule an appointment https://t.co/atjfkBQp7W — Alex Jahangir (@alexjahangir) March 21, 2021

Metro Health officials told News 4 that 200 cars will drive through the lots every 15 minutes and 700 volunteers directed traffic and administering the shots.

“Nashville's biggest stage will become Nashville's biggest doctor office,” Adolpho Birch, Titans Senior VP of Business Affairs and Chief Legal Officer, said.

It was not the crowd Nissan Stadium was used to hosting on a weekend. But with 10,000 people in Davidson County receiving their COVID-19 Vaccine, everyone left a winner.

“It was a watershed moment for Nashville,” Mayor John Cooper said. “You can feel an energy building and anticipation of return to normal life."

The event featured a taste of Music City too with local musicians and mascots adding to the experience. Tennessee Titans Cheerleaders, T-Rac, Gnash, Booster the Rooster, and Tempo the Coyote were all part of the event.

“I consider this an absolutely spectacular event. Who thought getting shot in arm is fun,” Tennessee Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Tim Jones said.

In addition, 1500 people are getting vaccinated at the Music City Center, along with other clinics. It was an historic day for Nashville, with more still to come.

“There was 13,000 to 15,000 individuals vaccinated just today in Nashville,” Dr. Alex Jahangir said. “We need more events like this and will have more events like this over throughout the next month or so.”

However, Jahangir said the fight isn't over for country or Middle Tennessee.

“It was an exciting day for this fight against this virus,” Jahangir said. “The game is still just beginning. We need everyone to keep doing their part.

Nashville leaders said they feel hope is just around the corner.

“Let’s keep wearing mask and social distancing, while we build her immunity, and we go from 20 percent vaccinated today to 30-40-50 (percent) and by the early summer I think we will be completely back to normal,” Cooper said.

Metro Health said there are openings for appointments at the Music City Center for the next two weeks. To book an appointment, click here.