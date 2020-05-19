Animal attack

MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A one-year-old and three others were attacked by a pit bull in Madison early Tuesday. 

Crews responded to the attack on Meadow Bend Drive around 7:45 a.m. 

Police say a grandmother was trying to put a leash on the pit bull when the dog slipped away and ran over to the next door neighbors home. That's when the dog reportedly bit four people who were outside. 

A one-year-old was found with minor injuries, while a 14-year-old and a 27-year-old had significant injuries. Three of the victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. 

Officers believe it was a pit bull or a pit bull mix. Animal control has been notified and are on the way. The dog is in a cage in the house. 

According to police, the attack wasn't malicious. 

