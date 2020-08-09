LA VERGNE, TENN. (WSMV) - La Vergne Police is working alongside Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate a crash Sunday morning that killed a 1-year-old child.
The incident occurred on private property along Jean Drive around 11:45 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and News4 will update this story as information is made available.
