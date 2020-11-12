SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - One teenager has died and two more are in the hospital after a shooting late Wednesday night in Springfield.
Springfield Police tell News4 officers responded to a vehicle crashed into a home on 16th Avenue at Shelton Street around 11 p.m..
The Springfield Police determined that the vehicle and individuals were directly involved in a shooting that occurred on Page Street.
Officers transported three teenagers in the vehicle to the hospital. One of the teenagers did not survive.
News4 news partner Smokey Barn News reported the teenager driving was shot and crashed his car into a residence.
Police say two other teenagers were also hurt in the incident. It’s unclear if it was from the gunshots of the car crash.
Smokey Barn reported that all three teens are minors.
Police tell News4 they don't believe the incident to be a random act of violence, and they it appears the individuals involved knew each other.
Police are currently investigating the shooting.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Springfield Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 615-384-8422.
News4 is working to get more information from the Springfield Police Department this morning including details on a suspect.
Follow News4 for updates to this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.