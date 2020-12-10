NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left new person with a critical injury.
The shooting took place in the 300 block of Natchez Court just before 7 p.m.
Police said one person was shot during the incident.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
News 4 is continuing to follow this developing story.
