NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville that left a man with serious injuries.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 300 block of Dellway Villa Road.
Police say the first officer who arrived on scene approached a large group of people and then located a man who had been shot.
The victim is between 25 and 30 years old. Police say he as shot in the chest.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.