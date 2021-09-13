NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a house fire Monday morning.
The fire, which is believed to have been intentionally set, began just before 6 a.m. at 3709 Hamilton Church Road.
According to Metro Police, a man believed to be having a mental health issue broke into the home.
The homeowner was safely taken from the home by police. The suspect was taken into custody after he jumped from a window of the home.
The fire was contained, and officials continue to investigate the scene.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is made available from Nashville Fire.
