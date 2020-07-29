NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - One man was taken to the hospital after being shot inside a Brentwood apartment just after midnight Wednesday.
Police told News4 three men kicked in the door of an apartment at the Overton Brentwood apartments on Edmondson Pike and shot a man inside.
Two children were also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but were uninjured. Police say the man shot is in critical but stable condition.
Police say it's unclear if anything was taken from the apartment and what led up to the shooting.
No arrests have been confirmed at this time.
News4 is working to gather the latest information as it becomes available.
