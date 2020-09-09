NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - At least one person was shot and another injured after police say an attempted robbery ended with a car crash in South Nashville late Tuesday night.
Metro Police told News4 a man picked up four passengers on Fesslers Lane around 11:30 p.m. when they attempted to rob him at knifepoint.
The man reportedly pulled out his gun and shot one of the suspects in the leg before intentionally crashing his car to get away from the other three suspects.
Police said the other three suspects took the victim’s gun and shot at him as they fled the scene.
Police found one suspect in the road on Fesslers Lane with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the victim sitting on the side of the road with minor injuries from the crash.
Investigators found several bullet casings at the scene.
No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.
News4 is working to gather the latest information as it is made available.
