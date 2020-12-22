NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after one person was killed on Swiss Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Metro Nashville police are investigating a deadly shooting on Swiss Avenue by Zermatt Avenue.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) December 22, 2020
Police say the shooting happened before 1am.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/cjUum3U5Cl
Police say an adult male victim was shot and killed on the 400 block of Swiss Avenue around 12:41 a.m. Tuesday.
No arrests have been made at this time.
