NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a crash in Nashville early Monday morning, according to Metro Police.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 28th Avenue North and Jefferson Street, according to police.
The crash was reported at 1:46 a.m. Monday.
It is unclear at this time what caused the fatal crash.
News4 is working to gather the latest information.
