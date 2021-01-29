NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after being shot on McCann Street late Thursday night.
Metro Police say the adult victim was shot outside the Crazy Horse strip club on McCann Street, between Second and Fourth Avenue South, around 11:30 p.m..
Police tell News4 two men got into an argument behind the club before one of them shot the other.
The victim went to the front of the building to get help from security when the suspect followed and shot him several more times, police said.
Police say the victim sustained critical injuries and did not survive.
The suspect was taken into custody after being identified by security guards as the shooter.
The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.
