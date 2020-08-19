1 person killed in head-on collision near Percy Warner Park

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a head-on collision in front of the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center late Tuesday night.
Metro Police said the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the entrance to the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center on West Minister Drive and Old Hickory Boulevard.
Police say one woman driving an SUV was killed after she crossed over the center line and collided with a minivan head-on. A man, woman and child in the minivan were taken to the hospital, but are all expected to survive.
The fatal crash team is currently investigating the scene. Police have closed off Old Hickory Boulevard in front of the equestrian center.
News4 is working to gather the latest information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.