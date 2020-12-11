NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has died after a crash on Industrial Road Thursday night.
Metro Police say at least one person died in a single-vehicle crash on Industrial Drive, just off of Old Hickory Boulevard, before 8 p.m. Thursday.
Police are investigating what led to the crash. No other injuries have been reported.
At this time the identity of the victim has not been released.
