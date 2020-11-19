ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Parts of Interstate 24 West have closed following a fatal crash between a car and a tractor trailer Thursday morning.
Tennessee Highway Patrol told News4 at least one person was killed in the multi-vehicle crash, reported before 9 a.m. near Maxey Road in Robertson County.
THP said traffic is being diverted off the interstate at mile marker 19 westbound.
Westbound traffic is affected with the roadway closed. Eastbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.
TDOT estimates a clear time of 10:45 a.m..
Commuters can take 41A or SR 12 instead.
Follow News4 for updates.
