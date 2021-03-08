1 person killed in Antioch shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Antioch left one man dead early Monday morning.
Metro Police say the man was shot and killed on the 3900 block of Apache Trail just after midnight Monday. Investigators are set up in the Haywood Square shopping plaza.
Police say no suspect has been taken into custody.
The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.
News4 has a crew live at the scene gathering the latest from investigators.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.