NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and several others were injured in a head-on collision on Briley Parkway near the Airways Boulevard exit on Wednesday night.
Police said Michael Allen Riley, 25, of Murfreesboro, was traveling the wrong way (north) in the southbound lanes of Briley Parkway when his Nissan Sentra collided into a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Yolanda Johnson, 45, of La Vergne, at 8:30 p.m. Riley died at the scene.
Johnson had seven passengers, one adult and six children ranging in age from 3 months to 13 years. Police said Johnson was critically injured as were three of the children, a 3-month-old, an 8-month-old and a 13-year-old.
Police did not know why Riley was driving the wrong way on Briley Parkway. A blood sample from him will be tested by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.