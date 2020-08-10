NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting at a gas station in North Nashville overnight.
Metro Police told News4 the victim was at a gas station when he was shot by someone driving by on Moorman's Arm Road.
The suspect rear-ended another car on Moorman's Arm before driving off.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police are currently investigating the shooting.
News4 is working to gather the latest information as it becomes available.
