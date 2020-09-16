CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of College Street and Poston Street.
Police say officers were dispatched to the area at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a silver Dodge Charger that had crashed into a utility pole. A person who had been shot was found inside the car.
The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.
Police believe another car was involved, perhaps a black Dodge Challenger.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Jackson at 931-648-0656 ext. 5319, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
