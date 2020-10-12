NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex early Monday morning.
Metro Police responded to the reported shooting at an apartment complex on Thompson Place around 3:20 a.m..
Police tell News4 officers arriving on the scene found the male victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
The victim is now in critical condition.
Police are currently investigating the scene. No suspect information has been made available at this time.
Follow News4 for updates in this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.