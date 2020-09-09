NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after a reported drowning at Hamilton Creek Marina.
The Nashville Fire Department says it received a call for a drowning at Hamilton Creek Marina Wednesday afternoon.
The victim is being transported to TriStar Summit Hospital in critical condition.
We are transporting one person for TriStar Summit Hospital from Hamilton Creek Marina area after a drowning call. the patient is in critical condition.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 9, 2020
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with News4 for updates.
