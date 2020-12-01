HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - One person has died following a crash on an Interstate 40 onramp in Hermitage Monday night.
Metro Police say one person was killed when their vehicle crashed on the I-40 westbound ramp at Central Pike around 9:35 p.m. Monday.
At this time it is unclear what caused the crash.
News4 is asking whether slick or icy roads could have played a role.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.