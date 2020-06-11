NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Whites Creek Pike early Thursday morning.
Metro Police say the vehicle drove off a 15-foot cliff into a creek below. One male victim was found dead at the scene.
Police say the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. at 3205 Whites Creek Pike.
Officers currently have closed Whites Creek Pike from Briley Parkway to Myatt Drive.
They are currently working to ID the victim.
Follow News4 for the latest updates to this developing story.
