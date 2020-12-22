NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a suspect after one person was critically injured in a shooting near DoubleTree Lane late Monday night.
Metro Police say one adult victim was critically injured in the shooting that occurred near DoubleTree Lane and Nashboro Boulevard just after 9:30 Monday night.
So far no arrests have been made.
Follow News4 for updates.
