NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was critically injured in a shooting on Horton Avenue early Tuesday morning, police say.
Metro Police say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Horton Avenue in the Edgehill area around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say one victim was critically injured in the shooting.
No arrests have been made at this time.
