NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee State University (TSU) is receiving $1 million from FedEx Corporation to enhance student success during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is an awesome gift from the FedEx Corporation that will assist TSU in addressing some of the unique challenges our institution is facing directly and indirectly because of COVID-19," said Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover. "This partnership is a great example of public and private entities collaborating to enhance the higher education experience for African-American students.”
The monetary gift is part of an initiative for historically black colleges and universities.
FedEx has pledged to collectively donate $5 million to local HBCUs to provide relief support to students, faculty, and staff impacted by the pandemic.
“FedEx prioritizing HBCUs during the current climate of our economy means so much to so many people,” Ammria Carter, a political science major from Cleveland, Ohio, said. “I hope that this act of generosity will spark other companies to consider donating and partnering with HBCUs, especially our beloved Tennessee State University.”
The other schools involved in the initiative are LeMoyne-Owen College, Jackson State University, and Mississippi Valley State University.
