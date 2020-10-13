HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - One man is dead after a shooting in Hopkinsville early Tuesday morning, police say.
Hopkinsville Police told News4 they were called to a home on North Kentucky Avenue around 3 a.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots.
Officers arriving to the scene found the door of the home open and with blood on it. Police say they found a male victim shot inside the kitchen.
The victim did not survive.
The identity of the victim has not been made available at this time.
No arrests have been made and no suspect information is currently available.
Follow News4 for updates to this developing story.
