CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Trenton Road in Clarksville is back open after a deadly crash Wednesday night.
According to Clarksville Police, a person driving a black Lexus south on Trenton Road drove off of the roadway and struck a cement culvert before stopping near 327 Barkwood Drive.
The identity of the driver has not been released as the investigation continues.
