ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person dead in Antioch Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Kothe Way off Murfreesboro Pike.
Police tell News4 a man was returning to his girlfriend’s apartment with food when he was shot outside. The man’s girlfriend told police she saw a text from him asking to be let in, then moments later heard several gunshots and looked outside to see her boyfriend on the ground and the suspected shooter fleeing the area.
The man did not survive.
Metro Police have not identified a suspect at this time.
News4 is working to gather the latest information in this developing story.
