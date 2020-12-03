NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man has died after being shot several times outside a Fisk University building Wednesday afternoon.
Metro Police say Christopher Webber was killed after he was shot in his vehicle on 16th Avenue and Jackson Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers responding found Webber shot inside his vehicle, which police say he reversed into a Fisk building after he was approached and shot several times by an unknown gunman.
Webber was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No suspect information has been made available, though police say they have active leads in the investigation.
