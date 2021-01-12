NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has died following an overnight shooting at an apartment complex on Edmonson Pike, Metro Police say.
Police say one adult man was killed in the shooting at the Overton Brentwood apartments around 2:41 Tuesday morning.
Police say one suspect ran away from the scene after the shooting.
Police are investigating an early morning shooting at The Overton Brentwood on Edmonson Pike.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/7UzGtCVecQ— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) January 12, 2021
At this time, no suspect description is available.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from investigators.
Follow News4 for updates.
