NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead following a shooting in North Nashville late Wednesday night.
Metro Police were called out to a reported shooting at a home on Pappus Court just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say one male victim was killed in the shooting.
No suspect has been arrested at this time.
This is the third shooting that has occurred in this area in the past two days.
