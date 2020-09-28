1 killed in Murfreesboro shooting overnight

MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a shooting that left one person dead in Murfreesboro Sunday night.
Police say they were called to a home on Gunnerson Avenue around 11:30 last night, just a block away from MTSU's campus. There police say they found a man shot.
CID detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Gunnerson Ave., just before 11:30 p.m., Sun. Sept. 27. Male victim shot and pronounced decease at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. No suspect info is available. Any info, please contact Det. Cody Thomas 629-201-5537. pic.twitter.com/isBPirjBBA— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) September 28, 2020
The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time. An investigation is ongoing.
MPD is encouraging anyone with information about this deadly shooting to contact investigators at 629-201-5537 or 0808@murfreesborotn.gov.
News4 is working to gather the latest information in this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.