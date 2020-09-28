1 killed in Murfreesboro shooting overnight

MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a shooting that left one person dead in Murfreesboro Sunday night. 

Police say they were called to a home on Gunnerson Avenue around 11:30 last night, just a block away from MTSU's campus. There police say they found a man shot. 

The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive. 

Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time. An investigation is ongoing. 

MPD is encouraging anyone with information about this deadly shooting to contact investigators at 629-201-5537 or 0808@murfreesborotn.gov

News4 is working to gather the latest information in this developing story. 

