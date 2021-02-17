NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead and a suspect in police custody after a stabbing in Hermitage early Wednesday morning.
Metro Police say a man was fatally stabbed on the 4500 block of Brooke Valley Drive just after midnight Wednesday.
Police have taken a suspect into custody.
The identities of the victim and the suspect remain unknown at this time.
