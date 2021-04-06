NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after a crash on the ramp to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from I-65 northbound, according to Metro Police.
The single-car crash had closed down northbound lanes of the interstate for several hours.
As of Wednesday morning the closures have been cleared.
The identity of the person killed has not been released at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
