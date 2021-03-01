NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a shooting on State Route 155 westbound (Briley Parkway) at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Metro Police tell News4 at least one person was taken to the hospital after the shooting at mile marker 18.6.
The driver of a car on Briley Pkwy was shot in the chest and killed, while a single passenger was shot in the ankle.
Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.
Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.
News4 is working to learn what led to the shooting.
At this time no suspect information is available.
As of 4:50 a.m. Monday, TDOT is reporting westbound lanes of travel as reopened following a closure that lasted several hours.
Follow News4 for updates.
