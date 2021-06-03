1 killed after car crashes into ravine on Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and another in critical condition after their car drove off the road and into a ravine on Trinity Lane overnight.
Metro Police tells News4 the crash happened near the 1000 block of Trinity Lane.
The identity of the person killed has not been confirmed at this time. Police say the second occupant of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
At this time, Trinity Lane is shut down in both directions near Youngs Lane.
News4 has a crew live on scene working to gather the latest information this morning.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.