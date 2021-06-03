NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and three injured after a car drove off the road and into a ravine on West Trinity Lane overnight.
Metro Police tells News4 the single-vehicle crash happened on W. Trinity Lane near Youngs Lane and Tucker Road just before 2 a.m..
This is a closer look at the embankment the car went down. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/MPDbEe8hZM— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) June 3, 2021
The identity of the person killed has not been confirmed at this time.
Police say at least one other person in the crash was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The status of the other two individuals is unknown.
Just before 6 a.m. the roadway was reopened after it was fully closed to motorists for nearly four hours.
