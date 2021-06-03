NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and three injured after a car drove off the road and into a ravine on Trinity Lane overnight.
Metro Police tells News4 the crash happened near the 1000 block of Trinity Lane just before 2 a.m..
The body of the person who died has just been removed. @WSMV https://t.co/wMI2CSpgKq— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) June 3, 2021
The identity of the person killed has not been confirmed at this time.
Police say at least one other person in the crash was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The status of the other two individuals is unknown.
The car from the W Trinity Lane crash has been pulled from the embankment. @MNPDNashville says one person died and three people were injured from this single vehicle crash that happened just before 2AM. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/Hqw4vYmeyd— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) June 3, 2021
As of 5:50 a.m. the roadway has been reopened after it was fully closed to motorists for nearly four hours.
