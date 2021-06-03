NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and three injured after a car drove off the road and into a ravine on Trinity Lane overnight. 

Metro Police tells News4 the crash happened near the 1000 block of Trinity Lane just before 2 a.m.. 

The identity of the person killed has not been confirmed at this time.

Police say at least one other person in the crash was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 

The status of the other two individuals is unknown.

As of 5:50 a.m. the roadway has been reopened after it was fully closed to motorists for nearly four hours.  

