NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — One person was killed and two others were critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday.
Metro Police say the crash happened on the 2200 block of Couchville Pike.
The three people inside the car are believed to be teenagers.
BREAKING: Single car fatal crash now being worked in the 2200 block of Couchville Pike. 3 persons, believed to be teens, were in the vehicle. 1 killed, 2 others critically hurt. pic.twitter.com/bTsxVOw8jQ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 6, 2020
News4 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.