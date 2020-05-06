NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — One person was killed and two others were critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday.
Metro Police say the crash happened on the 2500 block of Couchville Pike. The driver, 18-year-old Kevin Duke, Jr. of Nashville was killed in the crash.
The front seat passenger, 17-year-old Aidan Sullivan of Nashville, and fellow passenger Gerome White, 17, of Hermitage are being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
All three are students at McGavock High School.
"My heart goes out to the students and families of all those involved in this tragic accident, as well as the entire McGavock family. My thoughts are with the family of Kevin Duke, Jr. and I pray for a speedy recovery for Aidan Sullivan and Gerome White," said MNPS Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle.
BREAKING: Single car fatal crash now being worked in the 2200 block of Couchville Pike. 3 persons, believed to be teens, were in the vehicle. 1 killed, 2 others critically hurt. pic.twitter.com/bTsxVOw8jQ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 6, 2020
The preliminary investigation shows Duke was driving his 2003 Acura east on Couchville Pike at a high rate of speed when the car went off the roadway in a curve. Duke then overcorrected and his car then went off the opposite side of the road, hit a culvert and then hit a tree on the driver's side.
There was so sign that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.
