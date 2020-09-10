NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a triple shooting left one person dead and two more injured in the Buena Vista neighborhood late Wednesday night.
According to police, three people were shot inside one of the apartments. One man was found dead inside the apartment, while another man and a woman were taken to the hospital.
Police are still looking for a shooter From the shooting that happened at the Cheatham Place Apartment complex.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) September 10, 2020
It’s still a very active scene about 6 hours after the shooting that left one man dead and 2 in the hospital.
I’m live all morning on @WSMV bringing you the latest. pic.twitter.com/fFkpo3ARf2
Police tell News4 the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheatham Place Apartments complex in the 1600 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.
They said it doesn't appear the apartment where the shooting occurred was broken into.
Right now investigators describe the suspect as a black man wearing a mask. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear at this time.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing story.
