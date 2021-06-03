NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Trinity Lane near Youngs Lane, police reported.
Zavier Dunlap, 29, was killed in the crash and two other people, William Tribue, 40, of Nashville, and Donzell White, 28, of Springfield, were injured. Tribue and White were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said Tribue had life-threatening injuries while White’s injuries were not life-threatening.
This is a closer look at the embankment the car went down. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/MPDbEe8hZM— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) June 3, 2021
Police said the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling west on Trinity Lane at a high rate of speed when the car ran off the roadway and overturned at 1:50 a.m. It has not been determined who was driving.
There was evidence of alcohol and drug use in the Dodge Charger. The crash remains under investigation.
