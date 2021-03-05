NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed and another injured in a shooting on Nolensville Pike Friday morning.
Both men were taken to the hospital, though one did not survive.
.@MNPDNashville says the shooting here on Nolensville Pike is deadly. Two men were shot, one of them has died. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/ekMyhCoigi— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 5, 2021
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, though police tell News4.
The condition of the other victim is unknown.
Multiple officers are on the scene on the 4600 block of Nolensville near Haywood Lane.
Police have not identified a suspect at this time.
