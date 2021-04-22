NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said two men shot each other in a motel room on Murfreesboro Pike after an altercation on Wednesday night.
Police said the fight occurred inside a room at the Rodeway Inn, 893 Murfreesboro Pike. The two men involved shot each other, only fatally.
The man who died is believed to be a 19-year-old Nashville man. He did not have identification.
The other man, a 36-year-old man from Hartsville, TN, was hit in the abdomen and is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police said several people were inside the room at the time of the shooting. Police are trying to determine whether the 36-year-old shot the 19-year-old in self-defense.
