1 killed, 1 injured in North Nashville motel shooting

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another injured during a shooting at a North Nashville motel late Tuesday night.
Metro Police responded to calls of a shooting at the Super 8 on Brick Church Pike near Trinity Lane North just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police found a man and woman shot inside a room on the second floor and a third individual overdosing. The woman died while the man was taken to the hospital and treated. He is expected to survive.
Police revived the third individual with Narcan.
Surveillance video shows the man and woman speaking with the suspected shooter outside the Super 8. The suspect then followed the pair back to their room where shots were fired shortly after.
At this time no suspect description has been made available.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing story.
