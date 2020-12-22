DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Donelson late Monday night.
Police say one adult female victim was shot and killed and another adult male victim injured.
The shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. Monday on the 3000 block of Elm Hill Pike in Donelson.
Police have not arrested a suspect at this time and are currently investigating the homicide.
